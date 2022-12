The Saints signed Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Johnson was elevated from the practice squad for Week 11 and rushed once for negative four yards and caught his only target for 11 yards across 10 offensive snaps. Mark Ingram is expected to miss at least a month after tearing his MCL during the Saints' Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay, so in his absence, Johnson figures to provide depth behind Alvin Kamara and Dwayne Washington.