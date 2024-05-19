Johnson announced he is retiring from football Sunday.

Johnson will call it a career after playing eight seasons in the NFL, though he last played during the 2022 season, when he appeared in five games for the Saints. The 2015 third-round pick burst onto the scene during his second season with Arizona, as he led the league with 2,118 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns across 373 touches. The one-time All-Pro's career was quickly sidetracked when he suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 1 of 2017. He ultimately spent five seasons with the Cardinals before being included in the trade that brought wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona from Houston. Johnson went on to play two relatively lackluster seasons with the Texans before tacking onto the Saints' practice squad in 2022. He finishes with 4,071 rushing yards, 2,805 receiving yards, and 57 total touchdowns across 92 career games.