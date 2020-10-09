site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Unavailable Week 5
Kennard (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 29-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive game due to the calf injury. Haason Reddick and Kylie Fitts should see increased snaps in Kennard's continued absence.
