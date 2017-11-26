Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Active Sunday
Stanton (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals know what they have in Stanton, so they're using his recovery from a sprained knee to evaluate Blaine Gabbert. Stanton will thus back up Gabbert for a second consecutive game and potentially beyond.
