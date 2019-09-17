Browns' Drew Stanton: May return this season
Stanton (knee) is a candidate to be activated from IR in Week 10, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Coach Freddie Kitchens said he doesn't feel the need to sign another quarterback since Garrett Gilbert is currently backing up Baker Mayfield and Stanton could still return. Stanton would likely be the team's No. 1 backup if he returned, but he wouldn't play unless Mayfield was injured. The career backup last played with the Cardinals, completing 50 percent of his passes for 894 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions over five games.
