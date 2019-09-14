Stanton (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stanton surfaced on the team's injury report Saturday, and he may be in jeopardy of missing Week 2. If he's unable to go, expect Garrett Gilbert to serve as Baker Mayfield's backup quarterback.

