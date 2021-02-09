site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Drew Stanton: Sent back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stanton reverted back to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Stanton was elevated to the Buccaneers' active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Chiefs, and he unsurprisingly failed to take a snap.
