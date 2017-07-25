Stinson injured his hamstring in Monday's practice, Kyle Odegard of AZCArdinals.com reports.

After sitting out most of last season with a toe injury, Stinson was looking to bounce back this season but will be hindered by this injury for the time being. In the four games he played in 2016, he hovered around logging 50 percent of the defensive snaps. It's unclear how serious this injury is, but once everything is cleared up Stinson could battle Robert Nkemdiche for playing time at defensive end.