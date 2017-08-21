Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Hauls in one pass Saturday
Brown caught one of two passes for eight yards in Saturday's preseason defeat to the Bears.
Brown has risen to the No. 2 spot on the wide receiver depth chart in training camp, mostly due to John Brown's slow recovery from a quad injury and disappointing practices from J.J. Nelson. The development is all the more surprising, as (Jaron) Brown is less than 10 months removed from an ACL tear in his left knee. He hasn't exactly taken advantage of the situation this preseason, boasting one reception on four targets through two appearances. Nevertheless, he holds some utility after averaging 15 YPC and 7.4 YPT over the last two season, albeit on a small sample size (22 catches and 45 targets).
More News
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Elevates to No. 2 WR on depth chart•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Returns from ACL injury•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Out of knee brace•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Closing in on ditching knee brace•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Running routes at full speed on side•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Could be ready for June minicamp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...