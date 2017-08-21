Brown caught one of two passes for eight yards in Saturday's preseason defeat to the Bears.

Brown has risen to the No. 2 spot on the wide receiver depth chart in training camp, mostly due to John Brown's slow recovery from a quad injury and disappointing practices from J.J. Nelson. The development is all the more surprising, as (Jaron) Brown is less than 10 months removed from an ACL tear in his left knee. He hasn't exactly taken advantage of the situation this preseason, boasting one reception on four targets through two appearances. Nevertheless, he holds some utility after averaging 15 YPC and 7.4 YPT over the last two season, albeit on a small sample size (22 catches and 45 targets).