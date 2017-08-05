Jones is out a week with a "disc issue," Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This is not the same injury that planted Jones on the NFI list to begin training camp, as that was a quadriceps issue. Thankfully this new ailment doesn't seem to be anything serious.

