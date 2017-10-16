Cardinals' John Brown: Brings in touchdown Sunday
Brown brought in three of four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers.
Brown reportedly came into the contest as healthy as he's been all season and was able to get into the end zone for the second consecutive contest, bringing in a 17-yard pass from Carson Palmer on what appeared to be a partly busted coverage early in the third quarter. He continues to serve as an effective complement to Larry Fitzgerald and will look to build on Sunday's season-high yardage total versus the Rams in Week 7.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...