Cardinals' John Brown: Brings in touchdown Sunday

Brown brought in three of four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers.

Brown reportedly came into the contest as healthy as he's been all season and was able to get into the end zone for the second consecutive contest, bringing in a 17-yard pass from Carson Palmer on what appeared to be a partly busted coverage early in the third quarter. He continues to serve as an effective complement to Larry Fitzgerald and will look to build on Sunday's season-high yardage total versus the Rams in Week 7.