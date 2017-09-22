Cardinals' John Brown: Gets in some side work
Brown (quad) did some individual work off to the side at Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
While still unable to practice, Brown at least showed some kind of hint at progress. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians all but ruled the speedy receiver out for Week 3, saying it would be "miraculous" if Brown were able to suit up for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys. Meanwhile, J.J. Nelson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant both Thursday and Friday.
