Cardinals' Josh Bynes: No practice Wednesday
Bynes (ankle) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bynes sprained his ankle last week against the Redskins. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity in order to gain clearance to play in Sunday's game against the Giants.
