Bynes (quadriceps) was ruled inactive ahead of Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.
Bynes will be unable to play Week 8 after coming away with a quadriceps injury in Sunday's win over the Browns. The 33-year-old inside linebacker logged 29 tackles, one sack, two passes defended and an interception over the first seven games of the season, and his next opportunity to play will come against New Orleans on Monday, Nov. 7. In Bynes' absence, expect Malik Harrison to step into a bigger role alongside Patrick Queen on Thursday.