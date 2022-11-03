Bynes (quadriceps) was listed as a full participant on the Ravens' injury report Thursday.
Bynes was questionable with a quad injury before being ruled inactive ahead of Baltimore's win over the Buccaneers last Thursday. Now, the 33-year-old appears to be healthy again after participating without any limitations in Baltimore's first practice of Week 8. Bynes played 260 defensive snaps alongside Patrick Queen over the first seven games of the season, though he could see a decreased role moving forward after the Ravens acquired star inside linebacker Roquan Smith via trade Monday.