Bynes notched 10 tackles (eight solo), one interception and one pass breakup during Sunday's 37-26 win over New England.

Bynes had just two combined tackles through the first two weeks of the season, but he played 70 percent of defensive snaps Week 3 and racked up production thanks to that increased role. In deep IDP formats, Bynes could be on the fantasy radar for teams in need of a flex play Week 4 versus the Bills.