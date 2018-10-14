Rosen completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 240 yards with no touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings.

Rosen completed an impressive 68 percent of his passes as he set a career high in yardage. He failed to connect on a touchdown pass and threw an interception, but he faced relentless pressure on the day -- he was sacked four times as well -- and showed some poise in the face of it. The Cardinals have been held to 17 points in two of Rosen's three starts this season and it is clearly going to take some time before he settles in as a viable fantasy option. He'll face another formidable pass rush Thursday against the Broncos.