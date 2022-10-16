site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Exits Sunday
Pugh is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a knee injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Pugh suffered a knee injury during the first half after starting his fifth game in a row Sunday. With the veteran sidelined for the time being, expect Max Garcia to step in at right guard.
