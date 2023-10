The Giants signed Pugh (knee) to their practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After sustaining a torn ACL back in October of 2022, Pugh is back in the saddle with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2013. The Giants' offensive line is banged up and has struggled so far this year, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Pugh on the active roster in the near future.