The Cardinals elevated Davis to their active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Northwest Missouri State product was elevated along with Dan Chisena to ensure depth at wide receiver ahead of Sunday's affair, as Arizona could be without both Marquise Brown (heel) and Greg Dortch (shoulder). Davis is set to make his NFL debut on Christmas Eve after recording 714 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season.