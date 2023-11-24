Strong (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
The 27-year-old was able to play through a knee injury during the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the Texans, but now it seems as if that issue will sideline him for Week 12. With Strong missing time, Dante Stills and Cameron Thomas could both see increased work on Arizona's defensive line.
