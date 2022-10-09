Arizona activated Ammendola from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
With regular starting kicker Matt Prater (hip) out, it's Ammendola that will handle kicking duties for the Cardinals in Week 5. He has converted on 75 percent of his field-goal tries and 75 percent of his point-after attempts through two games in 2022.
