Prater netted all four field-goal attempts and his only point-after try during Sunday's 25-23 win versus the Falcons.

Prater could have had slightly more output Week 10, but the Cardinals went for two on their first touchdown of the game just before halftime. Still, with Arizona's offense stalling often in Atlanta territory, he was handed FGAs of 51, 46, 56 and 23 yards, all of which he connected on for his most productive performance of the season. And the final one (the 23-yarder) split the uprights as time expired. With quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) now directing the offense, Prater may start to make his way up the most points scored list, but he currently ranks 26th (6.4 points per game) among NFL placekickers to have made at least seven appearances this season.