Prater connected on his sole field-goal attempt and only point-after try during Sunday's 21-16 defeat in Houston.

Through 11 contests this season, Prater has missed just three kicks (two FGAs, one PAT) on 33 total attempts. But with a scoring average of just 6.2 points per game, he ranks 26th in the category among placekickers to have made at least 10 appearances, making him an unreliable option for fantasy purposes. Still, Prater has a decent chance to bounce back Sunday against the Rams, who have conceded 8.8 points per game (fifth most) to opposing kickers this season.