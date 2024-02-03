Prater connected on 28 of 33 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Being attached to Arizona's 24th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL this season didn't afford Prater a ton of opportunities, as evidenced by ranking 25th in points per game (6.2) among all kickers to make at least 15 appearances. That said, he struck true on a career-high nine FGAs from 50-plus yards, giving him 93 such makes in his 17 years as a pro. Considering he has an 80-percent mark on field-goal accuracy in 10 of the last 11 campaigns, Prater has the consistency to regain fantasy relevance next season if the Cardinals are able to add more firepower on offense in the coming months.