Prater made his only field-goal attempt and only extra-point try in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bears.

Prater's field goal came from 55 yards, setting an NFL record with six such makes this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. The veteran now needs two more makes from 50-plus yards to tie another league record. Although he only sports 89 points on the campaign, Prater's long-range expertise has offered a boost to Arizona's offense.