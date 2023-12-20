Prater made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 45-29 loss to the 49ers.

Prater converted field goals from 58, 43 and 28 yards. In doing so, the veteran has now hit eight kicks from 50-plus yards, including a 62-yarder back in Week 3. With 85 total points, though, Prater still places outside the top 25 at his position in scoring.