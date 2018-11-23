Pierre (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pierre has practiced on a limited basis all week, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers appears to be truly in question. With starters Robert Nkemdiche (calf) and Corey Peters (heel) also listed as questionable, the Cardinals could have trouble providing depth at defensive tackle Week 12.