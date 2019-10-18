Play

Pierre (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Pierre will visit with the neurologist later Friday and the team clearly expects him to be available for Sunday's game. The 28-year-old should reclaim his reserve role on the defensive line, assuming he's cleared to play.

