Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Absent from practice Wednesday
Dawson missed Wednesday's practice with a right hip injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Since picking up the issue during Week 8 prep, Dawson has hit all three point-after tries and his sole field-goal attempt (a 31-yarder) across two games. Although he's proved his ability to play with a compromised hip, his production has been lacking (2.9 points per game) in support of the Cardinals' 31st-ranked scoring offense (13.8 points per game).
