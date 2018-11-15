Dawson missed Wednesday's practice with a right hip injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since picking up the issue during Week 8 prep, Dawson has hit all three point-after tries and his sole field-goal attempt (a 31-yarder) across two games. Although he's proved his ability to play with a compromised hip, his production has been lacking (2.9 points per game) in support of the Cardinals' 31st-ranked scoring offense (13.8 points per game).

