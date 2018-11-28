Rollins signed a contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The former 2015 second-round pick was with the Packers this offseason, but was placed on injured reserve before the season began and was subsequently released. The Cardinals are in need of defensive back depth after releasing Jamar Taylor and Bene Benwikere, and they're hoping Rollins can provide that. The 26-year-old has 76 tackles and three interceptions in his career.