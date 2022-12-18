site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Rashaad Coward: Unavailable again
Coward (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Coward will now miss his second consecutive contest as a result of a chest issue. His next chance to suit up will now come Week 16 against Tampa Bay.
