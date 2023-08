Coward signed with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Texans quickly moved to add a lineman after projected starting right tackle Tytus Howard sustained a broken hand and will miss up to six weeks. Coward, 28, has experience at both guard and tackle and started 18 of 38 games during his career, including three starts in 2022 for the Cardinals. He's also been with the Bears, Steelers, Jaguars and Falcons.