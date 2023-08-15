Chandler signed a contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Chandler spent the last two seasons in Carolina and has mostly been a special-teams contributor since stepping into the NFL in 2018 with the Giants. The Temple product is set to miss the first two weeks of the season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. However, he'll still be able to practice with the team and play in the preseason as he works to earn a roster spot.