Vallejo was promoted to the Cardinals' 53-man roster Wednesday.

Vallejo spent training camp with the Cardinals, but he was waived and picked up by the Redskins before being waived again in mid-November. The 24-year-old exclusively played special teams with Washington and could fill a similar role in the desert.

