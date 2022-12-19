Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Allen (hand) will not be back for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Allen was forced out with a left-hand injury during Arizona's Week 14 loss to the Patriots and underwent surgery Wednesday. While it's still unclear when, or if, the 25-year-old will return this season, it appears he'll remain out until at least Week 17 against Atlanta. As a result, expect the Cardinals to remain undermanned at defensive end behind J.J. Watt and Jonathan Ledbetter, the latter of whom stepped into a bigger role with Allen sidelined Week 15.