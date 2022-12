Allen (hand) will not play this week. according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Allen suffered the injury in the second half of Monday's loss to the Patriots and was unable to return. The exact nature of the injury is still unknown, but it's clear that he'll miss at least Sunday's game against the Broncos. In his absence, Jonathan Ledbetter will be looking at increased opportunities.