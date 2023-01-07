Allen (hand) has been deemed out ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Allen will finish the 2022 campaign with four consecutive absences after sustaining a hand injury in the Week 14 loss to New England. Over 13 games, the fourth-year defensive end recorded 47 tackles, 5.5 sacks and eight passes defended, and he's now one of five Week 1 starting defenders either ruled out or on IR for the regular-season finale. In Allen's stead, expect Michael Dogbe and Manny Jones to continue playing increased roles opposite J.J. Watt.