Allen recorded 60 tackles (27 solo), including five sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in 17 contests during the 2023 season.

After signing a three-year contract with Denver last offseason, Allen proved to be an impact player with his opportunities. His 60 total tackles were a career high, and the 26-year-old defensive end played a key role in the Broncos' improving defense. Allen should continue to play an important part in Denver's defensive attack for the 2024 campaign.