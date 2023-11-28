Erickson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Erickson was elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season ahead of Sunday's Week 12 loss to Baltimore. He had a significant role in that contest, finishing third among the team's wideouts in offensive snaps (34) while producing one catch for 17 yards on three targets. With both Mike Williams (knee) and Joshua Palmer (knee) on IR and No. 2 wideout Quentin Johnson dealing with a rib injury, Erickson has a good chance to be active again this coming Sunday versus New England. For that to happen, the Chargers would need to sign him to their 53-man roster.