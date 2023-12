Erickson caught one of his two targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the 63-21 drubbing at the hands of the Raiders on Thursday.

For a fifth consecutive game Erickson tallied just a single catch despite registering 13 targets combined over the past four games. The Chargers' passing attack could see some significant changes in the coming weeks with head coach Brandon Staley now gone, but it's hard to imagine the 31-year-old really benefitting with team now essentially out of playoff contention.