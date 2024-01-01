Erickson made seven receptions on eight targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

A slew of injuries to the Chargers' receiving corps opened the door for Erickson to secure a bigger role on offense in recent weeks. The undrafted Wisconsin product took full advantage of that opportunity Sunday, when he finished as his team's leading receiver across the board. The Chargers aren't getting healthier anytime soon, so Erickson should have another opportunity to put his skills on display against the Chiefs in Week 18.