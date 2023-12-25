Erickson caught both of his targets for 31 yards in the 24-22 loss to the Bills on Saturday.

It appears as if Erickson has overtaken Jalen Guyton for the team's No. 4 wideout, a role which has seen more work in the two-game absence of Keenan Allen (heel). Despite the increase in playing time, the 31-year-old did very little tallying just his seventh total catch this season.