Erickson caught both of his targets for 31 yards in the 24-22 loss to the Bills on Saturday.
It appears as if Erickson has overtaken Jalen Guyton for the team's No. 4 wideout, a role which has seen more work in the two-game absence of Keenan Allen (heel). Despite the increase in playing time, the 31-year-old did very little tallying just his seventh total catch this season.
