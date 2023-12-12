Erickson brought in one of his seven targets for nine yards against the Broncos in Sunday's 24-7 loss.

With injury issues plaguing the Chargers receiving corps, Erickson has seen an increased involvement in the offense but has failed to record a game with more than one reception in his four appearances this season. The eye-popping target figure was matched by an equally shocking inefficiency, and it's not like the 31-year-old was targeted all that often deep, save for a shot early in the first half with Justin Herbert still healthy. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) could return to action this week which would relegate Erickson further down the depth chart, and the offense as a whole looks far less enticing with Herbert (finger) now done for the season.