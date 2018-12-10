Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Aggravates neck injury
Ekeler has dealt with stingers of late, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, and will require testing after aggravating the injury in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.
The stinger issue limited Ekeler at one day of practice last month but otherwise had not cost him any action until Sunday. However, he missed the Chargers' final drive of Week 14 after injuring his neck on an onside-kick attempt, and it's possible the setback could cost him more action. Making things tough on Ekeler to play in Week 15 is a Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs on the schedule. Ekeler's status will be updated further when the results of his exams are released, and those hoping to include him in their Week 15 lineups will want to keep a close eye on the situation. With Ekeler banged up and Melvin Gordon (knee) a possibility to play against the Chiefs, it remains to be seen whether one of those two players or Justin Jackson will start at running back for the Chargers in Week 15.
