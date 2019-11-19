Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Big receiving game versus Chiefs
Ekeler rushed five times for 24 yards and caught eight of 11 targets for 108 yards in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Ekeler was handed nine fewer carries than Melvin Gordon, but totaled 42 more scrimmage yards than him thanks to a superb effort in the passing game. The tailback went for a 37-yard reception on the Chargers' first offensive drive and was routinely hit on underneath routes afterward. Overall, he easily led the team in receiving yards and tied Keenan Allen for the high in grabs, sending him into the bye week on a good note individually.
