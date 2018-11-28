Coach Anthony Lynn believes Ekeler will have no problem holding up as an every-down back, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "That's why you see him running through tackles," Lynn said. "That's why you see him creating yards after contact. He's not a big back, but he can do those type of things."

Ekeler is a bit on the small side at 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, but Lynn was quick to point out that the second-year back is the strongest player on the Chargers roster pound-for-pound. Ekeler is set to replace Melvin Gordon (knee) in the starting lineup for the second time this season, having previously filled in with 12 carries for 42 yards and five catches for 26 yards in a 20-19 win over Tennessee in Week 7. While his final stat line was disappointing, Ekeler did handle a three-down role against the Titans, logging 42 of 44 snaps (96 percent) on offense in a game where the opponent dominated possession. Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh should be much more fruitful in terms of overall play volume, offering clear potential for a shootout. The Chargers don't seem to have much confidence in fellow running backs Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.