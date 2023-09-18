Coach Brandon Staley noted Monday that there's "no timeline" on Ekeler's return from the ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 2, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

A previous report via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested that Ekeler has a chance to return to action this weekend against the Vikings, but after missing practice all of last week the first step toward such an outcome would be the running back returning to the field in some capacity in the coming days. In Ekeler's absence Sunday against the Titans, Joshua Kelley led the Chargers' backfield, carrying 13 times for 39 yards.