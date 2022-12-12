Ekeler carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards and caught all eight of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dolphins. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

Ekeler's longest run actually came on a Wildcat RPO as the talented running back was otherwise bottled up on the ground. The 27-year-old continues to be a menace near the goal line with Sunday marking the 13th touchdown on the campaign, good for second most in the NFL. The pass-catching maven shows no signs of slowing down in a tantalizing matchup against the Titans in Week 15.