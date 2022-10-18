Ekeler carried the ball 14 times for 36 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 19-16 win over the Broncos. He added 10 receptions on 16 targets for 47 yards.

Ekeler continued to serve as the most significant part of the Chargers' offense, as he led the team in targets, receptions and carries. Despite the opportunity, he was largely held in check from an efficiency perspective, as he posted only one gain of double-digit yards across his 24 total touches. However, volume alone was enough for Ekeler to end up with a productive stat line, and his six-yard touchdown rush also helped. Ekeler now has at least one touchdown in three consecutive games, though this marked only the second time on the season that he topped 20 total touches.